On the first day, 9,674 COVID-19 booster dose administered to adults between 18-59 years

April 11
12:29 2022
NEW DELHI: Booster dose drive of COVID-19 vaccination, which was started on Sunday, for the age group 18 to 59 years on its first day 9,674 precaution doses were administered across the nation, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The statement added, that India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.74 Cr (1,85,74,18,827) as per provisional reports till 7 am Monday, which has been achieved through 2,24,81,173 sessions.
The statement added that the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16 and so far, more than 2.22 Cr (2,22,67,519) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes 2,43,14,729 precaution doses, of which 45,37,825 and 70,14,334 doses have been given to the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and (FLWs) respectively, while as many as

1,27,81,187 doses have been given to people over 60 years of age. Besides, 1,04,04,105 (1st dose) and 1,00,05,229 (2nd dose) have been given to the HCWs while 1,84,13,930 (1st dose) and 1,75,20,810 (2nd dose) are administered to the FLWs.

The children in the age group 12-14 years have received 2,22,67,519 1st doses whereas 5,76,51,525 (1st dose) and 3,96,08,887 (2nd dose) are taken by the teens in age group 15-18 years, the ministry stated. Adults between the age of 18-44 years and 45-49 years were administered 2,557 and 7,117 precaution doses respectively on Sunday, stated the statement.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active caseload has declined to 11,058 active cases which now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. 929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,03,383.

861 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,71,211 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.41 Cr (79,41,18,951) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32 per cent. (ANI) 

