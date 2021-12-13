India Post News Paper

On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma blasted his 3rd double ton in ODIs

December 13
10:54 2021
NEW DELHI: Four years ago on this day, Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma blasted his third double century in the One Day Internationals.

Rohit, went on to score 208 runs against Sri Lanka at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the match held on December 13, 2017.
The right-handed batter smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes to register the score of 208 against Sri Lanka which helped India post a score of 392/4 in the allotted fifty overs. The hosts then went on to win the match by 141 runs.

Rohit has scored two double hundreds against Sri Lanka and one against Australia in ODIs. The right-handed batsman is the only cricketer to smash three double hundred in ODI history. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Rohit was named India’s new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Virat Kohli as India gear up for the upcoming white-ball series.

“I’m deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity. It’s a huge responsibility. I’m absolutely happy about it. I look forward to leading team India in white ball cricket. It’s going to be an exciting journey, something that I’m looking forward to,” Rohit recently said in an interview posted on the BCCI website

“Whenever I’ve gotten an opportunity I’ve tried to keep it very simple, tried to keep one thing in common which is clear communication to the players, making sure that they understand their role,” he added. Rohit will now be seen in action in the South Africa series which gets underway from December 26. (ANI) 

