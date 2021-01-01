India Post News Paper

‘On to next one without you’: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil remembers father on New Year

'On to next one without you': Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers father on New Year
January 01
11:34 2021
January 01
11:34 2021
NEW DELHI: Remembering his late father and actor Irrfan Khan on New Year, Babil Khan on Friday shared two pictures that capture the father-son bond.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared two throwback candid pictures featuring him with his late father. The first picture is a monochromatic picture that shows the duo lying exhausted in the bed.
Whereas, the second picture is an all-smiles picture that captures a precious moment between Irrfan and his son as they both grace the snap with their radiant smiles.

In the caption, Babil wrote, “On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!” Earlier, Babil also shared about a father and late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film titled ‘The Song of The Scorpions’ which is set to be released in 2021. The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. (ANI)

 

