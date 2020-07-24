India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

One in 5 in the country jobless after lockdown

One in 5 in the country jobless after lockdown
July 24
10:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted among a sample size of 1,723.

According to the survey, 21.57 percent of people have either completely laid off work or are out of work. The survey also indicated that 25.92 percent of people are still working under regulations and safety measures with same income or salary while 7.09 percent people are working from home without having any cut in salary.

The central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, while the process of unlocking was started from June 1. This survey was done from June 24 to July 22, focusing on the status of the main wage earner of the family.

According to the survey, income of 8.33 percent people have decreased but they are working under regulations and safety measures, while 8 percent people who are working from home also faced salary cuts or decrease in income.

The survey also indicated that 6.12 percent people in the country are left with no income after the lockdown was eased, while 1.20 percent people are still working but not getting any salary.

The current survey findings and projections are based on CVoter daily tracking poll conducted among 18+ adults statewide.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #China orders closure of US Consulate in #ChengduÂ Â  - https://t.co/ggQqiZp9YC Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/PuJxSzFTq0
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 10:56 am

    Quetta gurdwara handed ... - https://t.co/BNzjsmIiqk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #200yearoldGurdwaraâ€¦ https://t.co/XdLzHQGLmi
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 10:51 am

    #Trump cancels Republican convention ... - https://t.co/4w2ISTaRS0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/pckGEwxNUd
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 10:44 am

    100 #Books banned for carrying blasphemous, anti-Pak content - https://t.co/wRonHq4mvt Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/d8UqwufiQd
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 10:39 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.