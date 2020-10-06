India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan
October 06
10:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BISHKEK: The number of people injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan increased to 590 and one person has died, the country’s Health Ministry told Sputnik.

“According to the data at 8:00 a.m., after the riots, 590 people sought medical assistance,” a ministry spokesman said.
According to him, 439 people after first aid were sent to outpatient treatment, 150 were hospitalized.

“Of these, 13 injured are in intensive care. Also, one injured person has died,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic’s Parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began.

Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office. Then they moved towards the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody, and freed him.

Elections to the Kyrgyz parliament were held on October 4. The turnout was 56.5 percent. According to the preliminary voting results, after processing ballots from 98 percent of polling stations, four parties make it to the parliament: Birimdik (Unity, pro-government party) with 24.52% of the vote, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Native Kyrgyzstan, pro-government party) with 23.89%, Kyrgyzstan (centrist party) with 8.73% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan, centrist party) with 7.11%.

The remaining parties did not overcome the 7 percent threshold. (ANI/Sputnik)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in #Kyrgyzstan - https://t.co/9nmbdGopS7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #KyrgyzParliament #KyrgyzstanCapital #KyrgyzstanClashes #KyrgyzstanCurrency #KyrgyzstanNews #KyrgyzstanNewsUpdate #World
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:03 am

    #IPL betting: Five people including ... - https://t.co/ijalD35iaM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:57 am

    With spike of 61,267 cases, India's ... - https://t.co/5FylZYArbE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #56LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:54 am

    BJP's opponents trying to lay ... - https://t.co/6dzAKnKOaq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalitWomanFromHathras #DalitWomenGangRapes #DelhiHospital #HangRapst #HathrasRapeCase #HathrasVictimCremated #IndiaRapeCases #JusticeForManisha #Manisha #Political #UPGovt
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:51 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.