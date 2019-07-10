Something went wrong with the connection!

One realises value of parents’ teaching only when they are gone: Shah Rukh Khan

July 10
16:43 2019
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan says he generally does not look for moral lessons in a film but believes the story of “The Lion King” is important because it talks about the precious bond between a parent and child.

The 53-year-old actor, who along with his son Aryan will be voicing for King Mufasa and his son Simba, in the Hindi version, believes one remembers the teachings of one’s parents only when they are gone.

“The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don’t look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don’t realise that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on.

“It’s unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life,” Shah Rukh said in a statement here.

The actor believes it is never a bad thing to listen to one’s parents as their teachings never fail one in life.

“Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away.

“Personally, I do feel the same, the small things that my father and mother said actually define me now, and I realise it now and I didn’t realise it then,” Shah Rukh said.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind movies such as “Iron Man” and “The Jungle Book”, Disney’s “The Lion King” is scheduled to be released on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. PTI

