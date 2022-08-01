India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

One youth dies with Monkeypox-like symptoms, Kerala health dept initiates inquiry

One youth dies with Monkeypox-like symptoms, Kerala health dept initiates inquiry
August 01
11:36 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PATHANAMTHITTA: State Health Minister Veena George initiated a high-level inquiry into the death of a youth, presenting with monkeypox-like symptoms. The youth hailed from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in Thrissur district & tested positive in a foreign country.

“The result of the test conducted in the foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur due to severe fatigue and encephalitis and Monkeypox is not a fatal disease,” said George.
She said that delay in seeking treatment will be investigated.

The health department called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death of a young man due to alleged Monkeypox. Meanwhile, a contact list and route map of the deceased youth has been prepared. Contact persons are advised to undergo isolation. Notably, India has reported five cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala, one is from Delhi and one from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen. NITI Aayog’s member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.

In an Interview with ANI, Dr Paul sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant.”There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries. “The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups,” said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
21 monkeypox quarantineBharat BiotechCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldMokneypox SymptomsMonkeypoxMonkeypox outbreakMonkeypox outbreak 2022Monkeypox QuarantineMonkeypox VirusSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.