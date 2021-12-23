World Bank program to benefit over 12 mn children in Tanzania DAR ES SALAAM: The World Bank has approved $500 million that will benefit more than 12 million children in pre-primary and primary education in Tanzania’s mainland, the bank has said...

US Spl Coordinator will contribute towards improving situation in Tibet: Dalai Lama DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Uzra Zeya to congratulate her on being appointed the US’ Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. He expressed the hope that...

Omicron less likely to cause severe illness in lungs as Delta: Study LONDON: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be significantly better than previous variants at evading vaccine-induced antibodies, but preliminary evidence also suggests that it is less likely to cause severe...

OnePlus 10 Pro to have LTPO 2.0 display SHENZHEN: In addition to confirming a January 2022 launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s CEO Pete Lau also detailed that the upcoming flagship will offer an LTPO 2.0...

IPL 2022: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn among SRH’s new coaching staff HYDERABAD: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday announced its new coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and fast...

Pakistan: 4-year-old killed in shootout at Karachi market KARACHI: A four-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at a supermart in Pakistan’s Karachi, local media reported on Thursday. Quoting mart’s manager, The News International reported that six armed...

Kick It California is here to help Californians quit smoking — and improve their mental and physical health Mark Hedin, Ethnic Media Services California is once again emerging as a leader in the fight against Big Tobacco with the California Smokersâ€™ Helpline, renamed Kick It California â€” the...

Option Strategy for Beginners in India Options are a sort of derivative, therefore their value is determined by the price of the underlying instrument. A stock acts as an underlying instrument, but it can also be...

China opposes Japanese decision to release nuclear-contaminated water into sea BEIJING: China has expressed concerns over what it called Japan’s unilateral decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, calling on Tokyo to “rescind the wrong decision”. The remarks...

PM Modi to chair review meeting over COVID situation today evening NEW DELHI: Amid the concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 6.30 pm today to review the pandemic...

Childhood obesity associated with mother’s unhealthy diet before pregnancy: Research LONDON: The findings of new research led by the University of Southampton show that supporting women to eat a healthy diet pre-pregnancy could reduce the risk of obesity for their...

Christmas 2021: Bring in the festive cheer with these simple cake baking techniques NEW DELHI: Christmas is around the corner and the festival is incomplete without gobbling on some delicious cake. The festival that marks the birthday of Jesus Christ is also the...

Madhuri Dixit launches online dance contest ‘#MakeTheWorldDance ‘ MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to cheer fans with an online dance contest called ‘#MakeTheWorldDance’ on her online dancing platform ‘Dance With Madhuri’. The essence of the...

US, EU highlight shared concerns over China’s coercion against Lithuania WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephonic conversation with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, during which they highlighted their shared concerns about escalating...

Pro Kabaddi League: Defending champions Bengal Warriors defeat UP Yoddha 38-33 BENGALURU: UP Yoddha narrowly missed the winning flight against defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Wednesday. UP Yoddha, who started on...

‘You reap what you sow’, Amarinder Singh’s jibe at Harish Rawat NEW DELHI: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Harish Rawat’s “hands being tied” tweet ahead of Uttarakhand polls. Rawat was the Punjab affairs...

Hindus follow path of truth, Hindutva loots under guise of religion: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Referring to a news report claiming a rush to buy land around Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday drew a comparison between Hinduism...

Russian Embassy rejects Washington’s claims blaming Moscow for escalation in Ukraine MOSCOW: The Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington on Wednesday not to “distort the reality” by blaming Moscow for the escalating situation in Ukraine. Late on Tuesday,...

7306 Pakistanis await Indian citizenship: MHA NEW DELHI: Around 70 per cent of applications pending for Indian citizenship are from Pakistanis, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In a reply to...