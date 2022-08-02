OnePlus 10T confirmed battery size, will charge quickly than 10 Pro

SHENZEN: The OnePlus 10T will be on sale next week, and the company has already shared details about its design and important specifications, including the SoC, cameras, RAM, storage, and screen refresh rate. Now, only a few days before the announcement, OnePlus has provided battery information for the 10T.

According to GSM Arena, the 10T will have a 4,800 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh less than the battery in the 10 Pro but offers quicker charging. The OnePlus 10T will enable 150W charging, which, according to OnePlus, can charge the 4,800 mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W charging in North America and up to 80W in other territories.

Although OnePlus just released the OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R with such charging rates, the 10T is not the first OnePlus smartphone to handle 150W charging. Both have 4,500 mAh batteries inside, while the 10R 80W has a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Nevertheless, the 10T will not charge at the fastest supported speeds in all areas, much as the 10 Pro. It will be 125W in North America, but it won’t make much of a difference because the 10T will only take a minute longer to charge from 0 per cent to 100 per cent, according to OnePlus.

The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition technology only supports charging outlets rated at 220V or higher, whereas in North America, the majority of outlets are only rated at 110V or 120V. This results in a slower charging speed in North America. In areas where the charging outlets are rated at 220V or greater, the OnePlus 10T you buy in North America will still be capable of up to 150W of power.

OnePlus claims that regardless of where you live–in North America, India, or Europe–you will only be able to charge your 10T at 125W or 150W if you use the included SUPERVOOC cable and 160W power adapter. This is because the phone uses a 128-bit encryption algorithm that only detects genuine SUPERVOOC cables and adapters to ensure secure charging. However, it won’t come as a surprise if the OnePlus 10T can be charged at 150W rates using the 160W converter that is included with the Realme GT Neo 3 150W.

Speaking of adapters, the OnePlus 10T will come with a 160W charger that supports the PD charging protocol so you can swiftly charge your tablets, laptops, and mobile gaming consoles.

OnePlus also stated about the 10T’s Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, which together can preserve 80 per cent of the battery’s initial capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

On August 3, the OnePlus 10T will make its formal debut. It is known to include a 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and three back cameras (a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera). The smartphone will ship with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it will run OxygenOS 13 out of the box. There will probably be other RAM possibilities, however this is not yet verified. Additionally, it is unknown whether OnePlus will release a 10T with a larger battery and a slower charging rate than the 10R, or whether there will just be one model.

The OnePlus Ace Pro, which is anticipated to be the OnePlus 10T for the Chinese market and run ColorOS rather than OxygenOS, will also be unveiled by OnePlus in China on the same day. (ANI)

