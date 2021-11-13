Are you checking out available casino games to try out at an online casino in India? Well, prepare to get blown away. There are numerous types of casino games available for Indian players.

Selection Criteria for Best Indian Online Casinos

The process of finding the best online casino in India can be a daunting task. However, we have precise selection criteria. We categorize the available casinos according to suitability and offers.

Our top online casinos in India offer:

Welcome bonuses

Join the online casino and get awarded with Indian rupees redeemable on the casino table.

Security

The online casino uses the latest encryption technology to protect personal and financial details from third parties.

Deposit Methods

The online casino offers numerous deposit methods; this is to add funds into your account with Indian rupees.

Fast payouts

There are no delays when cashing out at the casino. Furthermore, there are no additional charges for withdrawing.

Popular Real Money Games in India

Indian players can enjoy the thrill that comes with real money games at the casino. Moreover, they can put their skills to the test and stand a chance to walk away with instant cash prizes. Here is a list of popular real money games in India:

Teen Patti

Real money Teen Patti is one of the most popular casino games in the Indian market. Furthermore, it is closest to real money poker. It employs the same system, where a player with the highest combination of cards wins.

Jhandi Munda

Jhandi Munda is the perfect choice when it comes to dice action at the table. In addition, the online Jhani Munda comes with a random number generator to ensure the fairness and randomness of results.

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a native favourite on the Indian scene. The online version bears a close resemblance to online baccarat. It is a simple card game to learn at casino India.

What You Stand to Gain Playing at Indian Online Casinos

Many perks come with playing at Indian online casinos. For example, Indian players can get a new and exciting experience at the online casino. Players can play all their favourite casino games all day. In addition, they do not have to step outside, instead playing from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, the payment options are highly diverse. Therefore, it is easy to find favourable deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, their cash transactions are fast and secure.

Lastly, players can take advantage of the available promotions offered. For example, most online casinos offer a welcome bonus for new players at the site.

Land-Based Casinos in India

If you are searching for a more real-life gambling experience, India offers a wide variety of land-based casinos to choose from. Wager real money and stand a chance at real money wins. Here is a list of popular land-based casinos in India:

Casino Pride

Take your gambling experience while floating on the Mandovi River. The land-based casino features a wide variety of popular casino games. In addition, you can get Bollywood live acts and entertainment here.

Casino Carnaval

This popular casino proudly sits at the Marriot Resort and Spa. It is an established casino, with operations running since 2001.

Casino Paradise

This highly luxurious land-based casino comes in a five-star hotel in Goa. Furthermore, it features luxurious facilities and added fun.

Current Gambling Scene in the Indian Market

As an Indian player, it is highly advisable to play for a licensed and regulated online casino. Most new players often ask, is it legal to gamble in India? Well, the answer is not that straightforward.

Casinos do not fall under the Public Gaming Act of 1867. If the casino operates inside India, chances are it is illegal. However, offshore casinos are not.

India Casino FAQ

Here is a round-up of frequently asked questions about the gambling scene in India.

What about the public gaming act of 1867?

The Public Gaming Act of 1867 legalized slot machines. Moreover, it also listed table games in five-star hotels. The act remains in effect in states like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Goa. It is legal to gamble in these states.

Are there prosecutions?

Casino operators outside India are not part of this law. Therefore, they can offer gambling services without contradicting the law. Moreover, there havenâ€™t been any cases of prosecution from foreign online casinos.

How can you tell a legit online casino?

We highly recommend that you check the licensing of an online casino before sending funds. Also, ensure the online casino follows online regulations. This will help you tell if the casino is legit.

What is the best online casino in India?

The best online casino in India offers fast payouts, a wide game variety, security and diverse deposit method options. Apart from that, it depends on your preferences.

