Onus on scientists to fight climate change: Venkaiah

June 03
16:53 2019
TIRUPATI: Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu Monday said it was imperative of scientists and researchers to address issues of global warming, consequent extreme weather and drought cycles that could affect the lives of the people, plants and animals.

Addressing a gathering of scientists, young researchers and students at the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) near here, Naidu said, “As we all are aware, weather and climate were posing new challenges with each passing day and as a result we experience global warming and its effects in the form of extreme weather, cyclonic storms, intense thunderstorms, torrential rain, and droughts.”

Changing weather and climate patterns also affect agriculture and economy as well, he said.

“After visiting some of the major experimental facilities here, I got a fairly good idea on the ongoing work and the activities identified for the future,” the vice-president said.

“Also, I have been apprised of the technological developments that have taken place and the knowledge we have gained in the broad domain of atmospheric and space sciences,” he said.

NARL was started nearly 25 years ago as a National MST Radar Facility with high-power MST radar to uncover mysteries of the middle atmosphere. It was built indigenously.

The vice-president congratulated the NARL team for establishing a new system by upgrading the original system with new technology providing new capabilities and improved sensitivity.

Later, Naidu reached Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, near here on a two-day visit.

The vice-president would visit the shrine and offer worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday morning, a temple official told PTI.

Later, he would continue his stay in the hills till Wednesday, the official added. PTI

