India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Open for dialogue: Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress leaders including dissenters from Dec 19

Open for dialogue: Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress leaders including dissenters from Dec 19
December 18
10:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress’s top leadership has started taking steps to redress grievances and other pending issues of the organisation while chalking out a strategy on key issues as its interim chief Sonia Gandhi will be meeting the party’s state and Central leaders.

She will also meet the dissenters who had asked for reforms in Congress.

According to top sources in Congress, Gandhi will start in-person meetings with leaders from December 19. A week-long program has been planned for these meetings with the leaders who had sought an appointment from her in the last couple of months.

After the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a former chief minister and party leader met Gandhi and urged her to meet leaders and settle down the ongoing issues within the party on which she agreed upon.

In the first batch of leaders, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Gulam Nabi Azad, along with that several Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents, are likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, a source told ANI.

A former PCC president on the condition of anonymity said that it is good for the party that pending issues are now being taken up by the Congress top leadership and it is the need of the hour that decisions that were pending for a long time are on board to be taken now.

The key issues include the appointment of state presidents, strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to be held next year, and election for the party president for which the process is on.

Although the demand of dissenters, who wrote the letter demanding reforms in the Congress, was fulfilled when the party started the election preparations which is almost completed. The final List of AICC members across the country is to be submitted to the Congress chief and Congress Working Committee (CWC) to be called to finalise the election schedule and AICC session. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Open for dialogue: Sonia Gandhi to ... - https://t.co/cmhwdIB9X2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhupinderSinghHooda #CongressBreakingAway #CongresssTopLeadership #DIssentersInCongress #GhulamNabiAzad #India #KapilSibbal #Political #PriyankaGandhi #RahulGandhi
    h J R

    - December 18, 2020, 4:46 am

    US FDA plans to give Moderna ... - https://t.co/IDO6VbzUrW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #FoodAndDrugAdministration #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - December 18, 2020, 4:41 am

    @PTI_News: Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: National Center for Seismology
    h J R

    - December 17, 2020, 6:47 pm

    @htTweets: Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi https://t.co/qjNDyuCocu
    h J R

    - December 17, 2020, 6:21 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.