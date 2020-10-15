‘Open for discussions’, says Centre after farmer-govt meeting

India Post News Paper

NEW DELHI: After a meeting with representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab which were associated with agitations in the state during the last few days, the Centre asserted that it is always “open for discussions”.

“Agriculture is always a top priority for the Union Government,” asserted the Centre after the meeting. The Government reiterated that it is committed to “protect the interests of farmers and is always open for discussions”.

The meeting with the Secretary (AC&FW) was attended by the representatives of the aforesaid farmers unions of Punjab. In the meeting, issues related to farmers’ welfare were discussed for about two hours.

At the end of this meeting, two memorandums on behalf of the Farmers’ Unions were given to the Secretary (AC&FW). Meanwhile,Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday came down heavily against the “gross betrayal of the farmers and their organisations by the BJP government in Delhi” on the pretext of the so-called talks between the representatives of both the sides.

