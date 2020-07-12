India Post News Paper

‘Operation’ Lotus to bloom in Rajasthan too?

July 12
11:08 2020
JAIPUR: Will “Operation Lotus” be successful in Rajasthan and will the desert state reprise the Madhya Pradesh story? This was the most asked question in political corridors here soon after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday called a press meet, where he termed the BJP as a “shameless party which was trying to topple the Congress government when it was busy tackling the Covid-19 crisis in the state”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday, triggering more speculations.

There were reports that around 15 MLAs are camping in Delhi to show his support to Pilot, who is also the state unit chief. According to sources, MLA P.R. Meena, considered a member of the Pilot team, wanted to meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being given to them by the Gehlot government.

Meanwhile, Gehlot called a meeting of ministers at his official residence late on Saturday and asked all the party MLAs to write a letter of support for him. Senior ministers have been roped in to make Congress MLAs to write a letter showing their solidarity with Gehlot. However, ministers from Pilot camp did not attend this meeting.

Gehlot, sources said, has also spoken to Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey and party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal to apprise them of the developments taking place in the state.

In fact, the state government has also sealed the borders in the name of Covid-19 spread. Earlier, the borders were sealed in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls soon after the Chief Minister hit out at the BJP over its alleged plans of ‘horse-trading’.

Earlier, the day saw a buzz of political activity as Gehlot openly accused the BJP of indulging in ‘horse-trading’ and trying to topple his government while the BJP dismissed the allegations, saying that the Congress has been unable to keep its own house in order.

