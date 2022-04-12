Opernhaus Zürich urged to drop culturally insensitive opera Lakmé

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian Americans have urged Opernhaus Zürich in Switzerland to withdraw “Lakmé” opera; scheduled for April 2-8-15, 2023; which they feel seriously trivializes religious and other traditions.

The lead is taken by Rajan Zed, who said that a renowned institution like Zurich Opera House, whose history goes back to 1834; should not be in the business of callously promoting appropriation of traditions, elements and concepts of “others”; and ridiculing entire communities.

Rajan, President of Universal Society of Hinduism indicated this deeply problematic opera was just a blatant belittling of a rich civilization and exhibited 19th-century orientalist attitudes. He also urged Zurich Opera House to apologize for such an inappropriate selection.

Zurich Opera House should have shown some maturity before selecting an opera like Lakmé (Lakshmi), displaying Western caricaturing of Eastern heritage and abetting ethnic stereotyping, Rajan Zed noted.

Zurich Opera House Director Andreas Homoki and Opera Director Annette Weber are urged to re-evaluate its systems and procedures and send its executives for cultural sensitivity training so that such an inappropriate stuff did not slip through in the future.

Like many others, Indians also consider opera as one of the revered art forms which offers richness and depth. But we are well into 21st century now, and outdated Lakmé, which premiered in 1883 in Paris, is long overdue for permanent retirement from the world stage; Rajan Zed points out.

Musical director of this opera is Alexander Joel, chorus master is Janko Kastelic, while Lakmé is represented by Sabine Devieilhe.

Lakmé, a French opera in three acts, was composed by Léo Delibes and set in India in the mid-19th century.

