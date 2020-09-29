India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Oppn insulting farmers by burning farm equipment: Modi

Oppn insulting farmers by burning farm equipment: Modi
September 29
16:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In the wake of protests by farmers and various opposition parties against three new agriculture-related laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that those burning farm equipment to show their anger were “insulting farmers”.

The opposition was insulting farmers by their action of setting fire to machinery and equipment that were “worshipped” by agriculturists, the Prime Minister said while inaugurating six projects under the ‘Namami Gange’ project to treat sewage in Uttarakhand.

His remarks came a day after a group of Indian Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire in Delhi. Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi alleged that those now opposing the new farm laws spoke in favour of implementing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) when in power but never did so. “It has been done by our NDA government as per the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations,” the Prime Minister said.

He accused the opposition, without naming anyone, of “misleading the farmers over the MSP issue” and reiterated that the MSP would remain even as the farmers would get the freedom to sell their produce anywhere they wished to. “Some persons are unable to tolerate this freedom (of farmers). One more way for them to earn black money has ended,” Modi remarked.

Modi again sought to allay the fear over the new laws on farming sector and labour reforms. “Many reforms related to farmers, labourers and health were brought during Parliament’s Monsoon Session. All these reforms will only strengthen the labourers, youths, women, and farmers. The country is also witnessing how some people are opposing these just for the sake of opposing.”

Parliament had passed The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. After President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to these, the government issued a gazette notification on these on Sunday.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the earlier governments for not doing enough to clean the Ganga river. “In the past decades, big initiatives were taken up to clean the river. But those initiatives lacked public participation or farsightedness. As a consequence, the river was never cleaned.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @CricketNDTV: IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad (162/4) beat Delhi Capitals (147/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs #DCvSRH #DCvsSRH #IPL2020 Scorecard: https://t.co/GVMeKTb1P2 Highlights: https://t.co/frH8blozA0
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 6:04 pm

    In backdrop of #India-China border ... - https://t.co/RvL9AmnzBW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #4memberNations #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #Germany #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Japan #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 1:04 pm

    #IDEX4Fauji, a step towards making us self-reliant: ... - https://t.co/jz3mzP1gzM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmanirbhrBharat #CDS #CDSIndia #GeneralBipinRawat #GeneralRawat #India #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #MukundNarvane #Navy #Political #SelfreliantIndia
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 12:51 pm

    Oppn insulting farmers ... - https://t.co/SO9YY5s6WB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturerelatedLaws #BJP #FarmersBillProtest #FarmersBill #IndiaAgriculturalReforms #MinimumSupportPrice #MSP #NarendraModi #OppnInsultingFarmers #OppositionUnited #Political
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.