Opponents of Nawaz Sharif have fallen into their own trap: Maryam slams Imran Khan over Broadsheet case

Opponents of Nawaz Sharif have fallen into their own trap: Maryam slams Imran Khan over Broadsheet case
January 18
11:04 2021
ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that opponents of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have fallen into the same “trap” they had set for him.

“The opponents wanted to trap the [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif [in litigation], but they now face the Broadsheet case against themselves. These elements are so corrupt that they even sought money from the company,” Maryam said after a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz at Lahore’s Accountability Court on Sunday.

The Express Tribune further quoted PML-N Vice President as saying that all these cases will be abolished one day and her party will emerge victorious. “This is not accountability, this is revenge,” she said while adding, “We will also win the by-polls.”

Stating that Lahore has been turned “into a pile of garbage”, she asserted that the Imran Khan-led government’s actions in the Broadsheet charge sheet indicate “foul play”, The Express Tribune reported.

This comes days after Broadsheet LLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi had said that he had “voluntarily” identified the suspicious bank account in the UK having an account of USD 1 billion. He had also said that the Imran Khan government did not pay heed to the matter when he brought it to their notice. (ANI) 

