Opposition is responsible for chaos in Rajya Sabha over farm bills but is blaming govt: Javadekar

September 26
11:19 2020
NEW DELHI: The Opposition is responsible for the chaos in the Rajya Sabha over the farm bills but is blaming the government, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

He said, “Ulta chor kotwal ko daante.” (The thief is scolding the policeman.)
Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said, “Swearing, tearing up documents, attacking the Deputy Speaker, were all acts orchestrated by the Opposition. Only they are culpable for the deplorable and shameful episode in the Rajya Sabha.”

“The opposition is responsible for whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha but they are accusing the government. This is the hypocrisy of the Congress,” said Javadekar.

“The speaker also gave them an opportunity to apologise for their action but they refused. It could have made the situation better for them. However, the opposition supported their actions,” he said.

According to the Union Environment Minister, the government and Congress had envisioned the sale of agricultural produce outside Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and the present government has implemented it.

The Union Minister asked the opposition why they were were reacting to the bills which they too had envisioned.

“The Congress manifesto itself envisioned the sale of agricultural produce outside APMCs. We also made that same promise. Now since we have fulfilled our end of the vow, how are we wrong? This is hypocrisy on their part,” said Javadekar.

“Manmohan Singh ji had said in a speech as PM that the APMC laws needed changes and the farmers must be freed from corresponding restrictions. The Congress should explain what they did for its implementation,” he added. (ANI)

