Opposition questions role of police in Vikas Dubey case

July 09
18:34 2020
LUCKNOW: In an expected development, the opposition has started questioning the role of the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Vikas Dubey case and the related encounters of five criminals. Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada tweeted after the STF detained Khushi, wife of Amar Dubey, who was shot dead in Hamirpur on Wednesday.

Khushi’s arrest has not been announced by the STF, but the local people have confirmed that Amar’s relatives and his wife were ‘taken away’ by the police and have not returned yet.

Amar had been married to Khushi on June 29 — just three days before the Bikru village encounter. She was widowed on Wednesday, a week after being married. Jitin Prasada tweeted, “Khushi probably had no choice being married off to Amar and continues to suffer as a widow and facing police harassment. Get Vikas Dubey alive and expose the links and the rot in the system from top to bottom and justice prevails.” (sic)

He further tweeted that “The news of Prabhat Mishra’s encounter while under arrest is further proof that the govt does not want anyone left alive to tell the real story.” Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had demanded to know whether Vikas Dubey had surrendered or was arrested. He also asked the state government to make public all call detail records of the gangster.

