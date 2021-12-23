Option Strategy for Beginners in India

Options are a sort of derivative, therefore their value is determined by the price of the underlying instrument. A stock acts as an underlying instrument, but it can also be an index, a currency, a commodity, or any other security.

An option trading is a financial contract that allows an investor the choice to buy or sell a certain asset at a predetermined price by a certain date. It does, however, include the right to purchase, but not the obligation to do so.

An option contract’s characteristics:

Premium or down payment: The holder of this contract should pay a specified amount known as the ‘premium’ in order to have the right to exercise an options transaction. If the holder does not use it, the premium money is forfeited. The premium is usually deducted from the entire payoff, and the investor receives the remaining amount.

Strike Price: If the option is exercised, the strike price is the price at which the owner of the option can purchase or sell the underlying security. The strike price is set and does not fluctuate for the duration of the contract’s validity. It’s vital to keep in mind that the strike price isn’t the same as the market price.

Contract size: In an options contract, the contract size refers to the amount of an underlying asset that can be delivered. For an asset, these amounts are fixed. If the contract is for 100 shares, then when the holder exercises one option contract, 100 shares are bought or sold.

Expiration date: Every option trading has a set date when it will expire. This remains the same till the contract’s validity expires. The option will expire if it is not exercised by this date.

Intrinsic value: The strike price less the current price of the underlying security is the intrinsic value. There is an intrinsic value to money call options.

Settlement of an option: When a contract for an option is written, there is no buying, selling, or exchanging of securities. When the holder of the contract uses his or her right to trade, the contract is settled. If the holder does not exercise his or her entitlement until the contract matures, the contract will automatically lapse, and no settlement will be required.

No commitment to buy or sell: Option contracts give the investor the choice of buying or selling the underlying asset before the expiration date. The investor is, however, under no duty to buy or sell. The option lapses if the option holder does not buy or sell.

Types of Options available:

There are two basic types of option contracts: call and put options.

Option to call: A call option is a sort of options contract that allows the call owner the right, but not the responsibility, to acquire a securities or other financial instrument at a defined price (or the option’s strike price) within a specified time frame.

There are two types of call choices:

In the money call option: The striking price of an in-the-money call option is less than the current market price of the security.

Out of the money call option: A call option is deemed out of the money if the strike price is higher than the current market price of the security.

Put Options:

The right to sell an underlying security at a certain strike price within the expiration date is granted by put options. In-the-money put options and out-of-the-money put options are two types of put options.

In the money put options: Put options that are in the money are those that have a strike price that is higher than the current price of the security.

Out of the money put options: Put options that are out of the money are those whose strike price is less than the current market price.

How does Options trading work?

The activity of purchasing and selling options on a certain exchange is known as options trading. Depending on the sort of options you have traded, the moment you acquire an option, you are buying the right to buy or sell the underlying asset. When you buy a call option, for example, you’re essentially buying the right to buy the underlying asset. Similarly, obtaining a put option entails acquiring the right to sell the underlying asset.

Trading options is exchanging the right to acquire or sell the underlying asset. Because options are financial products, they can be traded like other securities between buyers and sellers. If you’re new to options trading, you will discover that there are a variety of options trading methods that can assist you in making informed transactions in the derivatives market.

What are the different methods of options trading for beginners?

Options trading methods are procedures that entail purchasing and selling several options contracts at the same time in order to maximize profits while lowering costs. You will have to buy and/or sell call and/or put options depending on your options trading strategy. Contract specifications may differ depending on the strategy.

The following are some common options trading strategies.

Covered call

Covered put

Bull call spreads

Bear Put spread

Iron butterfly

Iron Condor

Things to remember while option trading for beginners:

Here are some things to bear in mind if you’re just getting started with options trading for beginners.

It’s critical to understand the fundamentals of options trading.

Before you enter a transaction, make sure you have a solid options trading plan in place.

In the world of options trading, patience is crucial.

There are numerous options trading techniques accessible, but you must select the best one based on your trading objectives and market conditions.

