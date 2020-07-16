India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Orlando firm urged to withdraw “Blood of Kali” tea

Orlando firm urged to withdraw “Blood of Kali” tea
July 16
13:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NRI, Indians, IndianAmericans, Diaspora, IndiansAbroad, Chicago, Coffee Shop of Horrors, Hinduism,  DreadedCoronavirus,Indian Americans, Illinois, Greater Orlando, Florida, BloodOfKalitea, IndiansinUSA, DonaldTrump, IndianCommunityMadhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have urged Coffee Shop of Horrors located in Greater Orlando (Florida), to withdraw its “Blood of Kali” Chai Black Tea; calling it highly disgusting.

Goddess Kali is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be trivialized in a re-imagined version to sell tea. Indian Americans strongly feel any inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is unwelcome as it hurt the devotees.

The protest is spearheaded by RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pitching that Coffee Shop of Horrors and its CEO should also offer a formal apology; besides withdrawing from online and store sale, the “Blood of Kali” teabags carrying re-imagined images of goddess Kali.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Rajan Zed noted.

Goddess Kali, who personifies Sakti or divine energy, is widely worshipped in Hinduism. She is considered the goddess of time and change. Some Bengali poets described her as supreme deity. Moksh (liberation) is the ultimate goal of Hinduism. There are about three million Hindus in USA.

 Coffee Shop of Horrors; launched in 2007; sells coffee, tea, hot cocoa, candy; besides its Cafe Menu in its Montverde and Tavares locations in Greater Orlando. It claims: “We will sell nothing that’s over 30 days old”. Its “Blood of Kali” Chai Black Tea (3-ounces bag of loose-leaf tea) was priced at $10.99 and was a “traditional blend of black tea and finely ground cardamom, cinnamon, ginger root, black pepper and cloves”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: Indian pharma industry capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines for entire world: #BillGates | via @indiatvnews https://t.co
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 8:42 am

    Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda takes Oath as ... - https://t.co/xEEIGBxpEI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/uix4bLiLJO
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 7:55 am

    Orlando firm urged to withdraw ... - https://t.co/ecXszkzu61 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Ub16j2PYMk
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 7:52 am

    Josh Mysore—St. Mark’s Senior and Plano Resident—to Study ... - https://t.co/l1QBs97DGH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/C747FfsGeq
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 7:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.