Osmania University centenary in Chicago

CHICAGO: “Glory of Hyderabad”, is organizing “Centenary Celebration of Osmania University”, Hyderabad, India on Sunday May 14 at Shalimar Banquet in Addison, a northwest suburb of Chicago.

Prof S. Ramachandram, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University will be the Chief Guest. Neeta Bhushan, Consul General of India, Chicago will preside. Hardik Bhatt, CIO, office of the Governor, will be the Guest of Honor.

Glory of Hyderabad will also present Osmania University & Siasat Calligraphy Exhibition during the celebration. There will also be authentic Hyderabadi dinner and musical extravaganza.

Osmania University, with 300,000 students and 5000 staff members, is the seventh oldest in India and the third oldest in South India. It is a multi-faculty and multi-disciplinary university, offering rich and varied courses in the faculties of Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Engineering, Technology, Commerce, Management, Informatics, Pharmacy, and Oriental languages.

In the recent past, Glory of Hyderabad hosted Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, A.K. Khan, Advisor to Government of Telangana for Minorities, Padmashri Mohammad Ali Baig, Founder Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation and Zahid Ali Khan, Editor Siasat Daily, among many notable Hyderabadis. In addition, Glory of Hyderabad hosted a number of mayors, diplomats, congressmen, etc.

“It would be in the fitness of the things for all Osmanians living in the US and Canada to attend this historic event, along with their families and friends, in large numbers. They are advised to reserve their seats or table at the earliest as the seats are limited, a news release from the organizers said.

Ashfaq Syed

