India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Osmania University Foundation Day Celebration in Chicago

Osmania University Foundation Day Celebration in Chicago
June 09
15:34 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
OS Prof Ravinder

Prof D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: “Osmania University Alumni of Chicago” is organizing “Foundation Day  Celebrations of Osmania University”, Hyderabad, India on Tuesday June 14, 2022- at Mall of India, Chicagoland

Prof D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University will be the Chief Guest. Amit Kumar, Consul General of India, Chicago will preside.

Established over 100 years ago, Osmania University is the seventh oldest in India and the third oldest in South India. It is a multi-faculty and multidisciplinary university, offering rich and varied courses in the faculties of Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Engineering, Technology, Commerce, Management, Informatics, Pharmacy, and Oriental Languages.

With over 300,000 students and 5000 Staff members, Osmania University is one of the largest Universities across the Globe.

The Alumni of the University living in Chicago are requested to attend this historic event, along with their families and friends. They may confirm their participation by sending an email to Ashfaq Syed ([email protected]) on or before June, 12th, 2022.

The host committee of the Osmania University Foundation Day Celebrations comprises Ashfaq Syed, VinozChanamolu, Dr. Tajammul Hussain, Shaik AnwarAhmed, ZakiBasalath, Mohammed Saleem, Dr. Suresh Reddy, Moiz Uddin, Srini Paltepu, and Adil Syed.

The celebrations will be followed by dinner.

CG A KUMAR

CG A KUMAR

Comments

comments

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 10th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.