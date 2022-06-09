Osmania University Foundation Day Celebration in Chicago

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: “Osmania University Alumni of Chicago” is organizing “Foundation Day Celebrations of Osmania University”, Hyderabad, India on Tuesday June 14, 2022- at Mall of India, Chicagoland

Prof D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University will be the Chief Guest. Amit Kumar, Consul General of India, Chicago will preside.

Established over 100 years ago, Osmania University is the seventh oldest in India and the third oldest in South India. It is a multi-faculty and multidisciplinary university, offering rich and varied courses in the faculties of Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Engineering, Technology, Commerce, Management, Informatics, Pharmacy, and Oriental Languages.

With over 300,000 students and 5000 Staff members, Osmania University is one of the largest Universities across the Globe.

The Alumni of the University living in Chicago are requested to attend this historic event, along with their families and friends. They may confirm their participation by sending an email to Ashfaq Syed ([email protected]) on or before June, 12th, 2022.

The host committee of the Osmania University Foundation Day Celebrations comprises Ashfaq Syed, VinozChanamolu, Dr. Tajammul Hussain, Shaik AnwarAhmed, ZakiBasalath, Mohammed Saleem, Dr. Suresh Reddy, Moiz Uddin, Srini Paltepu, and Adil Syed.

The celebrations will be followed by dinner.

