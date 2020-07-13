India Post News Paper

Our doors are open for Pilot and his MLAs: Surjewala

July 13
13:30 2020
JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that the party has kept its doors open for Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his MLAs.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Surjewala said, “Pilot should tell us when he will come to attend the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting. We have kept our doors open for Pilot and his MLAs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keen to resolve the crisis.”

“In the last 48 hours, we have spoken to Pilot many times. They should put forward their views in front of us,” Surjewala said. “We should not give BJP a chance to form the government,” he said adding that Pilot should come back to his home as he is a family member of the Congress.

“If he is angry for any reason, we will convince him,” he added. Nobody leaves his house and family when angry, he said further. Meanwhile, the CLP meeting which was supposed to start at 10.30 a.m. is yet to begin as the MLAs were still arriving at the residence of the Chief Minister (CMR).

Earlier, Avinash Pandey, Rajasthan congress in-charge, said that disciplinary action will be action against those skipping meeting.

