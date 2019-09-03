Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana

Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Apple products may get costlier with new 15% tariff SAN FRANCISCO: Some Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePods and iMac computers were likely to get costlier as the new 15 per cent US tariffs on Chinese products came...
  • CBDT notifies creation of special cell for start-ups NEW DELHI: The CBDT has notified creation of a five-member special cell to address grievances of start-ups with relation to angel tax and other tax-related issues. An order issued by...
  • How to have affordable point of sale system A good point-of-sale system can be very expensive. A new business owner might not want to spend too much money on expensive systems right now. Although a point-of-sale system is...
  • Robots turn teachers in Bengaluru school FAKIR BALAJI BENGALURU: Disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are making their way into classrooms as humanoid robots to teach students and interact with them as teachers do, at a...
  • Who’s the Akshay here? We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma – many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in...
  • Sun-kissed Ranveer Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh’s latest photograph, in which the shirtless actor is seen soaking some sun, has taken the social media by storm. Ranveer shared a shirtless photo of...
  • Suhana an NYU student Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has enrolled at New York University, and proud mom Gauri could not resist sharing the happy news on social media. She took...
  • Fit Disha Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a string of photographs of her flaunting her fit and well-chiselled body on social media. Disha took to Instagram and...
  • Kirti sans makeup Kirti Kulhari will be seen wearing no makeup in the upcoming film, “The Girl On The Train”. “I will be seen without makeup in ‘The Girl On The Train’. I...
  • Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana PUJA GUPTA MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is “over consuming resources” is...
  

Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana

Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana
September 03
11:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUJA GUPTA

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is “over consuming resources” is noticing her Rs 600 sari.

The actress has urged people and the fashion industry to be “considerate” and encourage celebrities when they repeat their outfits and recycle fabrics.

“I’m happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped,” the “Manikarnika” star told IANS.

Remarking that we need to encourage people every time they style differently, she said, “They got to appreciate that spirit. Also, we spent so much on organic stuff when they come from fancy stores. But we don’t really see the people – farmers and handicraftsmen. They are so poor that they can’t afford pesticides and synthetic fabrics and are organic, by default. We don’t realize that. We got to appreciate that.”

Recently, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to upload a photograph of the actress in the sari. “On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata. She was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it’s heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers,” she captioned the photograph.

Commenting on this, the National Award winning actress said, “Just because it’s from the roadside (shop) doesn’t mean it’s not good. When you buy it from a big store, it does make it different stuff.”

Kangana said her perception towards herself changed after she entered Bollywood, and now she didn’t think herself as a “small entity” whose contributions were irrelevant.

She believes that every person can contribute to the world and even a small contribution is relevant. “I initially used to think the world is very big and I’m very small and I can’t make a difference to the world. But I don’t feel like that anymore. I feel every one of us can contribute to the world. Believing that we are irrelevant in this scheme of things is the biggest mistake that we make,” she said.

“As a woman, I don’t always have to stick up to big producers, heroes and directors. I don’t believe in this. I feel like an individual I have a standing,” Kangana said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Apple products may get costlier with new 15% tariff SAN FRANCISCO: Some Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePods and iMac computers were likely to get costlier as the new 15 per cent US tariffs on Chinese products came...
  • CBDT notifies creation of special cell for start-ups NEW DELHI: The CBDT has notified creation of a five-member special cell to address grievances of start-ups with relation to angel tax and other tax-related issues. An order issued by...
  • How to have affordable point of sale system A good point-of-sale system can be very expensive. A new business owner might not want to spend too much money on expensive systems right now. Although a point-of-sale system is...
  • Robots turn teachers in Bengaluru school FAKIR BALAJI BENGALURU: Disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are making their way into classrooms as humanoid robots to teach students and interact with them as teachers do, at a...
  • Who’s the Akshay here? We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma – many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in...
  • Sun-kissed Ranveer Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh’s latest photograph, in which the shirtless actor is seen soaking some sun, has taken the social media by storm. Ranveer shared a shirtless photo of...
  • Suhana an NYU student Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has enrolled at New York University, and proud mom Gauri could not resist sharing the happy news on social media. She took...
  • Fit Disha Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a string of photographs of her flaunting her fit and well-chiselled body on social media. Disha took to Instagram and...
  • Kirti sans makeup Kirti Kulhari will be seen wearing no makeup in the upcoming film, “The Girl On The Train”. “I will be seen without makeup in ‘The Girl On The Train’. I...
  • Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana PUJA GUPTA MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is “over consuming resources” is...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.