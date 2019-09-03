Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana

PUJA GUPTA

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is “over consuming resources” is noticing her Rs 600 sari.

The actress has urged people and the fashion industry to be “considerate” and encourage celebrities when they repeat their outfits and recycle fabrics.

“I’m happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped,” the “Manikarnika” star told IANS.

Remarking that we need to encourage people every time they style differently, she said, “They got to appreciate that spirit. Also, we spent so much on organic stuff when they come from fancy stores. But we don’t really see the people – farmers and handicraftsmen. They are so poor that they can’t afford pesticides and synthetic fabrics and are organic, by default. We don’t realize that. We got to appreciate that.”

Recently, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to upload a photograph of the actress in the sari. “On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata. She was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it’s heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers,” she captioned the photograph.

Commenting on this, the National Award winning actress said, “Just because it’s from the roadside (shop) doesn’t mean it’s not good. When you buy it from a big store, it does make it different stuff.”

Kangana said her perception towards herself changed after she entered Bollywood, and now she didn’t think herself as a “small entity” whose contributions were irrelevant.

She believes that every person can contribute to the world and even a small contribution is relevant. “I initially used to think the world is very big and I’m very small and I can’t make a difference to the world. But I don’t feel like that anymore. I feel every one of us can contribute to the world. Believing that we are irrelevant in this scheme of things is the biggest mistake that we make,” she said.

“As a woman, I don’t always have to stick up to big producers, heroes and directors. I don’t believe in this. I feel like an individual I have a standing,” Kangana said. IANS

