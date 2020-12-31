India Post News Paper

Our mantra for 2021 is 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi': PM Modi

Our mantra for 2021 is ‘dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi’: PM Modi
December 31
15:42 2020
RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that earlier he had stated, “dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi” (no carelessness until the medicine arrives for COVID-19) but now he is saying “dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi” (Yes to the medicine and yes to caution as well).

“Earlier, I said, ‘dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi’ (no carelessness until the medicine arrives). Now, I am saying ‘dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi’ (yes to medicine and yes to caution). Our mantra for the year 2021 is ‘Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi’,” said PM Modi.
The comments came as the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

“India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India’s role in healthcare,” he added. In our country, rumours spread quickly, the Prime Minister said. “Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun,” he added.

“I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking,” said PM Modi. “We are working on the mission to improve medical education in India. After the formation of the National Medical Commission, the quality of health education will improve,” he said.

“We started working holistically in the health sector. While we stressed on preventive care, on one hand, we also gave priority to modern treatment facilities,” he added. In the last six years, 31,000 new seats have been added in MBBS and 24,000 new seats have been added in post-graduate courses. India is moving towards wholesome changes in the health sector, the Prime Minister stated.

“If 2020 was a year of health challenges, 2021 will be a year of health solutions. Today there has been seriousness regarding health and wellness across the country. We are seeing this vigilance in cities as well as in remote villages,” he added. “The maternal mortality rate in India has declined a lot compared to the past. Concentrating on the outcome isn’t enough- both implementation and impact are equally important,” said Prime Minister.

Work on 10 new AIIMS has been done in the last six years. Many of which are functioning today. Along with AIIMS, work is also being done on Super Special Hospitals like 20 AIIMS in the country, he added.

“The kind of medical infrastructure that has been developed in Gujarat in the last two decades is a big reason that Gujarat is better enabled to deal with Corona. AIIMS Rajkot will further strengthen Gujarat’s health network,” said PM Modi. (ANI) 

