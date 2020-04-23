Pakistan running propaganda against India on social media NEW DELHI: Pakistan has been running social media propaganda against India using fake Arab, Christian and Hindu identities to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Security agencies and independent social...

Beijing denies permission to US to visit China to probe Covid-19 origin NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: Beijing has denied permission to American scientists to visit Wuhan Institute of Virology or any other part of China to investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus. US...

Postponing T20 WC could open up window for IPL: McCullum LONDON: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum believes if the ICC T20 World Cup — which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November — is postponed till next...

Pakistan to host SAARC virtual conference on COVID-19 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host a virtual conference of Ministers and senior officials from the 8-member South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on Thursday to discuss a common strategy against...

Sonia says section of society faces acute hardship NEW DELHI: The Congress working committee meeting began with the opening statement of Sonia Gandhi where she said that nation is going through an acute hardship due to the lockdown...

Flu-like symptoms stabilize among people during lockdown NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing lockdown, people have started taking cognizance of flu-like symptoms, which are associated with COVID-19, among family members and also those in the neighbourhood. The Influenza-like...

New guidelines on disinfection of quarantine facilities NEW DELHI: The National Centre for Disease Control has issued a series of guidelines to carry out disinfection in the quarantine facilities where people who have contracted the deadly coronavirus...

Out of over 5 lakh samples tested, 21797 corona positive: ICMR NEW DELHI: A total of 5,00,542 samples have been tested by 9 a.m. on Thursday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s leading medical research lab. The tests have...

11 members of a family test corona positive in Delhi NEW DELHI: Eleven members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Chudiwalan area of Jama Masjid, health officials said on Thursday. Soon after the confirmation, the...

Prez approves ordinance on tougher law for attack on health workers NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the Modi government’s ordinance on stricter punishment for the attacks on health workers across the country. With this, the ordinance will...

Corona cases in India mount to 21,393, deaths mount to 681 NEW DELHI: The total cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 77 foreign nationals mounted to 21393, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of the total cases at least 16,454...

4 tigers, 3 lions test COVID-19 positive at Bronx Zoo NEW YORK: Four tigers and three lions have tested COVID-19 positive at the Bronx Zoo in New York, authorities announced, weeks after a Malayan tiger at the facility was confirmed...

Vistara deploys 787-9 Dreamliner to transport relief material NEW DELHI: Full service carrier Vistara has deployed its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to transport relief material, medical supplies and essential commercial goods during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The...