Out of over 5 lakh samples tested, 21797 corona positive: ICMR

April 23
15:19 2020
NEW DELHI: A total of 5,00,542 samples have been tested by 9 a.m. on Thursday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s leading medical research lab. The tests have been done from 4,85,172 individuals. Meanwhile, out of them, just 21,797 samples have been confirmed positive as Thursday morning, said the ICMR.

Meanwhile, rapid testing was paused after the ICMR asked states to do so following concerns that the Chinese kits may be faulty. India has witnessed 681 COVID deaths so far, according to the health ministry. There have been 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh too have been badly hit.

