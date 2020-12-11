India Post News Paper

Over 10,000 Russian servicemen vaccinated against Coronavirus: Defense Ministry

December 11
11:29 2020
MOSCOW: Over 10,000 Russian servicemen have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with no refusals registered to receive the Sputnik V vaccine, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

“Given that the Russian Defense Ministry has received 14,500 vaccines, over 10,000 servicemen have been vaccinated, as of December 10,” Konashenkov said.
Successful clinical trials and the fact that all the servicemen have developed immunity after vaccination serve as a guarantee of Sputnik V’s safety and efficacy, the spokesman added.

“So, there have been no refusals to receive the Sputnik V vaccine among the servicemen, even taking into account that vaccination is voluntary,” Konashenkov went on to say.

Under the plan, approved by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, around 100,000 servicemen should be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, Konashenkov recalled. According to the Defense Ministry’s spokesman, 300 brigades of military doctors have been formed to ensure the vaccination. (ANI/Sputnik)

