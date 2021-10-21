India Post News Paper

Over 103 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

October 21
12:53 2021
NEW DELHI: The government has provided more than 103.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and union territories (UTs), said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

A total of 1,03,53,51,045 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, said the ministry in an official statement.
It further stated that more than 10.85 crore (10,85,69,250) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore on Thursday at 9.47 am.

India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

“As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs,” said the ministry. (ANI)

Tags
103 crore COVID-19Bharat BiotechCovaxinCovaxin Phase 3 TrialsCovid VaccinesCOVID-19 vaccine dosesCovishieldSputnik VSubject Expert CommitteeWellness
