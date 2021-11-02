India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Over 106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

Over 106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far
November 02
11:16 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

“Over 106.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive,” the Ministry said in a release.
Meanwhile, India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine dosesAap Delhi Health BulletinCovaxinCovaxin Phase 3 TrialsCovid VaccinesCovishieldDelhi BJPDelhi Vaccination PolicyDelhi Vaccine UpdatesDoor To Door VaccineSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 29th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.