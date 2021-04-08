India Post News Paper

Over 1,100 Bartlett residents benefit from BAPS Charities Vaccination Drive

April 08
16:31 2021
Vinod Shah

CHICAGO: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on communities across the globe. As the scientific community and public officials have emphasized, widespread vaccination is an essential pillar battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAPS Charities organized a COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Bartlett, a Chicago suburb on April 01, 2021, in collaboration with Prism Health Lab. A total of 1,111 vaccine doses were administered to essential workers and adults with underlying health conditions in just one day.

Volunteers from BAPS Charities ensured that all participants’ vaccination experience was orderly and safe by providing social distancing, sanitization, and translation services. Medical staff from Prism Health Lab also carried out the vaccination registration, delivery of vaccines and offered post-vaccination care. “It is a passion for our volunteers to give back, and we’re grateful to have Prism Health as a partner in this vaccine drive,” said Yagnesh Patel, a BAPS Charities volunteer.

BAPS Swami & Randy

BAPS Swamiji, and Randy Ramey Wayne Township Supervisor. Wayne Township

Rachel L, a local resident stated, “I am getting vaccinated for the loved ones in my family, for those that I am encountering, just to save a life, to protect those who I love.”

BAPS Charities has supported local communities during these trying times by battling the misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and providing vaccination infrastructure. Similar Vaccination Drives have been planned at over 30 cities throughout North America wherein thousands of community residents will get easy access to vaccines.

BAPS Charities has actively served the community, particularly frontline workers, first responders, community support organizations, medical centers and the underserved since the onset of the pandemic. BAPS Charities has provided over 110,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, donated $180,000 in financial assistance and prepared and delivered over 80,000 meals to those battling the Coronavirus for all. For further details about the above efforts and information regarding supporting the ongoing BAPS Charities COVID-19, visit the following links.

BAPS Charities is a global charity active in nine countries across five continents. Volunteers drive its efforts, dedicating a portion of their lives in selfless service of others, both in their local neighborhoods as well as globally. Working in five key areas, BAPS Charities aims to express a spirit of selfless service through Health Awareness, Educational Services, Humanitarian Relief, Environmental Protection & Preservation and Community Empowerment. From organizing Walkathons that raise funds for local and global needs, to supporting humanitarian relief in times of urgent need; from hosting community health fairs to sustaining hospitals and schools in developing countries, BAPS Charities provides an opportunity for individuals wishing to serve locally and globally.

