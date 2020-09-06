India Post News Paper

Over 15 lakh people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Puri

September 06
10:42 2020
NEW DELHI: Under the Vande Bharat Mission, more than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday.

“International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission since 6 May 2020. More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights so far,” Puri tweeted. Puri also shared a photograph that stated that 4,059 Indian nationals returned on September 5.
The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions. (ANI)

