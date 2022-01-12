India Post News Paper

Over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years: PM Modi

Over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years: PM Modi
January 12
13:38 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that over two crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 years.

“Now the youth is coming forward to make the world’s largest vaccine drive a success. We have already vaccinated 2 crore children between 15-18 years of age,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry through video conference.
According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 2,82,74,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries aged between 15-18 year since January 3.

During the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement”. These essays have been selected from submissions by over 1 lakh youth on the two themes.

The Prime Minister said, “We have had many such fighters in the freedom struggle, whose contribution did not get the recognition that they deserved. The more our youth write, research about such dignitaries, the more awareness will increase in the coming generations of the country.”

He also called upon the youth to be vocal and contribute to the drive for cleanliness.

PM Modi inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam – an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry is established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With the focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

“It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6400 trainees per year,” the PMO stated.

Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam has been constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about Rs 23 crores. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people, the PMO stated. (ANI) 

Tags
