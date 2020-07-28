India Post News Paper

Over 47K new Covid cases push India's tally to 14.83 lakh

July 28
10:54 2020
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday registered 47,703 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the total tally to over 14.83 lakh cases while with 654 new deaths, total fatalities crossed 33,425, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

According to the latest data, the total number of cases in India reached 14,83,156 of which 33,425 people have died while 9,52,743 have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,96,988. The recovery rate further improved to 63.92 per cent.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state and reported 7,924 new infections, taking its tally to 3,83,723, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,31,219) and Karnataka (1,01,465). The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 613 cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh cases of which 10,994 were active cases as 3,853 people died and 1,16,372 were cured and discharged.

On the global front, The overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

