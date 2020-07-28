Big B could not hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya’s discharge from hospital MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted late on Monday evening to express joy and relief at the news of his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya being discharged...

Tibetans, Uyghurs, Indians protest against China in Canada NEW DELHI/VANCOUVER: Canadian Tibetans, Uyghurs and Indians led a major protest against Beijing outside the Chinese Consulate in Vancouver. Sources said the three diaspora communities came together on Sunday to protest...

Hasina asks officials to extend help to flood-hit people DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the government officials to extend all possible assistance to the people affected by the flood in the country while maintaining a preparedness...

Loss of lives, crops, houses & hopes: India battles floods NEW DELHI: Parts of India, be it Assam in the Northeast or Bihar in the East, are inundated and helpless due to floods that have killed scores and affected lakhs....

Global COVID-19 cases doubled in last 6 weeks: WHO GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he will reconvene the Emergency Committee on Thursday to re-evaluate the coronavirus pandemic, as the global COVID-19 cases doubled...

Much-awaited Jammu ropeway inaugurated JAMMU: In a major boost to the tourism sector in Jammu region, J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited cable car project between Bahu and Mahamaya...

Over 47K new Covid cases push India’s tally to 14.83 lakh NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday registered 47,703 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the total tally to over 14.83 lakh cases while with 654 new deaths, total fatalities crossed 33,425, the...

US NSA O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19 NEW YORK: US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has become the highest-ranking official close to President Donald Trump to test positive for Covid-19, according to a statement circulated by the...

Pak govt to table ‘Kulbhushan ordinance’ in National Assembly ISLAMABAD: The Imran Khan government is expected to table the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Review and Re-consideration Ordinance 2020 in the National Assembly on Monday, even as it faces...

Ayodhya to get Rs 500 crore worth of projects on Aug 5 AYODHYA: The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya. The projects are likely to be announced on the day of...

Doctor accuses Wuhan officials of COVID-19 cover-up BEIJING: A doctor, who diagnosed early coronavirus cases in China, has said that he believes local officials in Wuhan, where the virus originated last December, covered up the scale of...

First 5 Rafale fighters arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday NEW DELHI/PARIS: While India and China remain locked in a military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, France has dispatched the first five Rafale fighter aircraft...

Memories of captivity in Afghanistan slowly vanishing away: Sikh leader after arriving in IndiaÂ NEW DELHI: The trauma of being abducted and kept in captivity in Afghanistan is gradually going away now that I am back in my homeland , said Nidan Singh Sachdeva,...

Gold surges, Asian stocks mixed amid US-China feud, pandemic BEIJING: Global stock markets were mixed and gold surged to a record price Monday amid US-China tension and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. London, Tokyo and...

India to remain key global supply chain partner: Boeing India NEW DELHI: Despite Covid-19 induced economic turbulence, aero space major Boeing India plans to maintain its systems and components sourcing activity in India. The company sources components close to $1 billion...

Afghan civilian casualties drop in 1st half of 2020: UN KABUL: Afghan civilian casualties have decreased 13 per cent in the first six months of the year in comparison with the same period in 2019, the UN mission in the...

US COVID-19 deaths near 150,000 amid calls to shut down country WASHINGTON: The death toll from COVID-19 in the US was nearing 150,000 with daily fatalities continuously passing the 1,000 mark, amid calls to shut down the country to contain the...