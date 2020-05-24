Over 6k cases for 2nd consecutive day, India tally crosses 1.30L

NEW DELHI: With 6,768 new cases on the second day in a row, the total case count of the novel coronavirus in the country crossed 1.30 lakh mark and docked at 1,31,868 on Sunday, the Health Ministry data revealed.

At least 147 fatalities have also been recorded since Saturday, said the Health Ministry.

Of the total cases, 73,560 are active cases, while at least 3,867 people lost their lives due to this highly contagious disease. However, a total of 54,441 people have been cured so far, at least 2,658 in the last 24 hours from the disease.

The worst-hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 47,190 cases, 1,577 deaths while 13,404 people have recovered.

Tamil Nadu after Maharashtra has reported the most cases with at least 15,512 cases, while Gujarat is on the third spot with 13,664 cases. At least 829 deaths have been reported from Gujarat and a total of 103 from Tamil Nadu.

The national capital reported 12,910 cases and 231 casualties, while 6,267 have been cured here. The states and UTs that have reported more than 5,000, cases are Rajasthan (6742), Madhya Pradesh (6,371) Uttar Pradesh (6,017).

Other major states and UTs that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,459), Andhra Pradesh (2,757), Punjab (2,045), Telangana (1,813), Bihar (2,380), Jammu and Kashmir (1,569), Karnataka (1,959), Odisha (1,269) and Haryana (1,131).

The states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (795), Jharkhand (350), Chandigarh (225), Assam (329), Tripura (189), Chhattisgarh (225) and Uttarakhand (244).

Sikkim has reported its first case as per the health ministry data, while in Dadar Nagar Haveli one more case has emerged and now there are two.

Goa continues to see the resurgence and reported 55 cases so far. A spurt has also been observed in Puducherry, which has now 26 cases. There are now 49 cases in Ladakh.

