Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Over 6k cases for 2nd consecutive day, India tally crosses 1.30L

Over 6k cases for 2nd consecutive day, India tally crosses 1.30L
May 24
10:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 6,768 new cases on the second day in a row, the total case count of the novel coronavirus in the country crossed 1.30 lakh mark and docked at 1,31,868 on Sunday, the Health Ministry data revealed.

At least 147 fatalities have also been recorded since Saturday, said the Health Ministry.

Of the total cases, 73,560 are active cases, while at least 3,867 people lost their lives due to this highly contagious disease. However, a total of 54,441 people have been cured so far, at least 2,658 in the last 24 hours from the disease.

The worst-hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 47,190 cases, 1,577 deaths while 13,404 people have recovered.

Tamil Nadu after Maharashtra has reported the most cases with at least 15,512 cases, while Gujarat is on the third spot with 13,664 cases. At least 829 deaths have been reported from Gujarat and a total of 103 from Tamil Nadu.

The national capital reported 12,910 cases and 231 casualties, while 6,267 have been cured here. The states and UTs that have reported more than 5,000, cases are Rajasthan (6742), Madhya Pradesh (6,371) Uttar Pradesh (6,017).

Other major states and UTs that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,459), Andhra Pradesh (2,757), Punjab (2,045), Telangana (1,813), Bihar (2,380), Jammu and Kashmir (1,569), Karnataka (1,959), Odisha (1,269) and Haryana (1,131).

The states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (795), Jharkhand (350), Chandigarh (225), Assam (329), Tripura (189), Chhattisgarh (225) and Uttarakhand (244).

Sikkim has reported its first case as per the health ministry data, while in Dadar Nagar Haveli one more case has emerged and now there are two.

Goa continues to see the resurgence and reported 55 cases so far. A spurt has also been observed in Puducherry, which has now 26 cases. There are now 49 cases in Ladakh.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @USAndIndia: #DostiUnitesUsðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³: The United Sikh Mission is continuing to spearhead meal distribution to thousands of people in Californâ€¦
h J R

- May 24, 2020, 7:03 am

RT @HardeepSPuri: Mission Vande Bharat is without doubt a mission of hope & happiness for thousands of Indians who were stranded abroad & iâ€¦
h J R

- May 24, 2020, 6:10 am

Saqib Saleem: I always wanted to play ... - https://t.co/kkgTQvT4bq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #83â€¦ https://t.co/65PWCxlQCW
h J R

- May 24, 2020, 6:07 am

Our economic package not different ... - https://t.co/Vo5hb09Bjm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/8Gi45Hvuox
h J R

- May 24, 2020, 6:05 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.