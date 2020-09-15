India Post News Paper

Over 88k Covid-19 cases reported at US varsities, colleges

September 15
16:41 2020
WASHINGTON: More than 88,000 coronavirus cases and at least 60 deaths were reported in universities and colleges across the US, a survey has revealed. The New York Times survey of more than 1,600 American colleges and universities was published on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency. According to the survey, most of those deaths were reported in the spring and involved college employees and not students.

More than 150 colleges have reported at least 100 cases over the course of the pandemic, including dozens that have seen spikes in recent weeks as in-person classes have started and dorms have reopened. Many of the metro areas with the most cases per capita in recent days have hundreds of cases at universities, including Oxford of Missouri, Athens of Georgia and Champaign of Illinois.

Some college towns are grappling with fresh Covid-19 outbreaks as the start of the fall semester complicates local responses to the pandemic. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US increased to 6,553,303, while the death toll stood at 194,489, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

