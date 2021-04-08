Over 90 religious human rights groups call on Biden to recognize 1971 Bengali genocide

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: In a letter dated March 25, 2021, a diverse coalition of over 90 religious freedom, human rights, and civil liberty organizations signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to recognize the atrocities committed by the Pakistan army in Bangladesh in 1971 as genocide.

The letter to President Biden refers to “one of the greatest humanitarian disasters and crimes against humanity of the 20th century: the Bengali Hindu Genocide.” “This year, on March 25, 2021, we will mark the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the genocide. On that night, the West Pakistan military launched ‘Operation Searchlight’ in the capital city Dhaka, unleashing a campaign of targeted killings and massacres against the Bengali Hindu population, leaving thousands dead overnight,” the letter states.

The coalition letter is signed by over 90 US and international non-governmental organizations representing multiple faiths and communities, as well as over 625 religious freedom advocates from over a dozen countries around the world.

“After fifty years, the time has come to affirm this horrific event which remains one of the greatest unrecognized crimes against humanity of the 20th century. Therefore, we urge you to issue a public statement commemorating March 25th as Bengali Hindu Genocide Remembrance Day,” the letter states.

A copy of the letter is given below:

March 25, 2021

President Joe Biden The White House 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President:

We are writing to you today to draw your attention to one of the greatest humanitarian disasters and crimes against humanity of the 20th century: the Bengali Hindu Genocide. This year, on March 25, 2021, we will mark the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the genocide. On that night, the West Pakistan military launched ‘Operation Searchlight’ in the capital city Dhaka, unleashing a campaign of targeted killings and massacres against the Bengali Hindu population, leaving thousands dead overnight.

In the ensuing months, historians estimate that 2-3 million people, primarily Bengali Hindus but also Bengali Muslim intellectuals and secular nationalists, were killed. About 200,000-400,000 women were raped and over 10 million people were displaced throughout the region, mostly in neighboring India. At the time, the U.S. and the world were aware of the atrocities being carried out. In a telegram titled “Selective Genocide” to the U.S. State Department, American Consul General Archer K. Blood wrote “Here in Dacca we are mute and horrified witnesses to a reign of terror by the Pak military. Moreover, with support of Pak military, non-Bengali Muslims are systematically attacking poor people’s quarters and murdering Bengalis and Hindus. Full horror of Pak military atrocities will come to light sooner or later.”

After fifty years, the time has come to affirm this horrific event that remains one of the greatest unrecognized crimes against humanity of the 20th century. Therefore, we urge you to issue a public statement commemorating March 25th as Bengali Hindu Genocide Remembrance Day.

In so doing, your words will help bring a semblance of justice to millions of victims and their survivors around the world, including tens of thousands residing in the U.S.

Sincerely,

ORGANIZATIONS (original signatories* in alphabetical order):

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, Central Committee (Dhaka, Bangladesh)* Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, USA* BHBCUC, USA* Forcefield, NFP* Hindu American Foundation (HAF)* Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities* Indian Subcontinent Partition Documentation (ISPaD) Project* Indo-American Community Federation* Indo-American Kashmir Forum* Kashmir Hindu Foundation* New American Voters Association* Silicon Valley Interreligious Council (SiVIC)* Sindhi Foundation* 3dinnovate American Institute of Vedic Studies Americans 4 Hindus Annapoorna USA Foundation Archika Armenian Council of America Armenian Genocide Committee Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA) Association for Bangali Community Development (ABCD) Bangladesh Hindu Porishod Bangladesh Teachers Unity Council BHBCUC, Canada Cambodian Development Foundation Campaign Against Atrocities on Minorities of Bangladesh (CAAMB) CaoDai Today Center for Pluralism Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR) Cigiden Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) Cozy Cupcakes & Crumbs Dharma Civilization Foundation Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Northern California Florida Armenians Forum for Hindu Awakening Forum for Religious Freedom Foundation for Advancing Cultural Ties FundacjaAravindam Social Development Global Bengali Hindu Coalition, Toronto (GBHC) Global Hindu Federation Gujarati Samaj of Tampa Bay Hindu American Political Action Committee Hindu Americans of San Diego Hindu Community Institute Hindu Council of Australia Hindu Council U.K. Hindu Existence Forum Hindu Forum Sweden Hindu Jewish Coalition Hindu Speakers Bureau Hindu Students Council Hindu Students Council High School Leadership Board Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) HinduPACT USA Hindus of Greater Houston India Awareness Foundation Indian American Community of Southern California Indian Association of Los Angeles (IALA) Indian Association of Sacramento Interfaith Dialogue Association Interfaithshaadi-org International Gita Society Irvine Hindu Temple Jago Hindu Parishad ManosriTarun Bani Mandir (MTBM) Kailash Foundation Mukthi Yoga National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) NRIs4Bengal OC Hindus (Orange County, CA) Overseas Volunteers for a Better India Paschim BongerJonya Path to Anandam Rising Star Steel Industries Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sahayog Foundation San Diego Hindu Forum Sanatan Vidyarthi Samsad, Govt. M. M. College, Jashore Seven Stars Foundation Shri Surya Narayan Mandir Srishti Foundation Sanatan Vidyarthi Parishad (SVS) Swasthi Associates The Durga Temple of Virginia The Lead America Foundation United Hindu and Jain Temples Vidyarthi Adhibason World Hindu Council of America (VHPA) World Hindu Federation World Muslim Congress

