Over Rs 235 crore budget for training of bureaucrats abroad and in India

July 05
16:34 2019
NEW DELHI: Over Rs. 235 crores has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry in the Union Budget for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure during the ongoing fiscal.

The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

Of the total allocation of Rs 235.91 crore for 2019-20, which is about 24 per cent more than the revised allocation of Rs 194.76 crore for the last fiscal, Rs 79.14 crore was earmarked for the ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of the Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

Both ISTM and LBSNAA conduct several training programmes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude.

Under a separate head, Rs 156.77 crore has been allocated for the ongoing fiscal for training schemes. It includes upgradation of the LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM.

The Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 126.52 crore for 2019-20 to meet establishment-related expenditure.

It was given Rs 115.73 crore for the last fiscal.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 240.22 crore for 2019-20 to meet establishment-related expenditure, including those on the conduct of examinations for recruitment of staff in central ministries or departments.

It was given Rs 227.11 crore for the last fiscal. PTI

