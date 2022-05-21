Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts NAGAON: The overall flood condition in Assam on Friday was slightly improved, but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts. According to the reports of...

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital...

Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming him to be their biological son CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their “biological” son. In the...

1988 road rage case: Sidhu surrenders after sentencing, sent to Patiala central jail PATIALA: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was brought to Patiala central jail on Friday after he surrendered to serve the one-year imprisonment awarded by the Supreme Court in a 1988...

Why does PM Modi prefer night travel for foreign tours? NEW DELHI: In the last over a fortnight Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a busy foreign visit schedule. He embarked on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France...

PM Modi ahead of 8th anniversary of govt says ‘worked for poor, balanced development’ NEW DELHI: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be completing eight years in power this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...

NEET Exam: Know All About Application Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Syllabus, Selection Process The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a common national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the gateway to all Undergraduate and Postgraduate medical...

AAPI & Heartfulness Institute hosted five-week webinar on Meditation Practices India Post News Service CHICAGO: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute organized a five-week webinar, from March 20 to April 172022 on Heartfulness Meditation Practices,...

World Money Exchange rendering yeoman services for 35 years Surendra Ullal & Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: For over three decades- to be precise for 35 years now- Anil Shah, a well-known community member, as well as, an acclaimed activist has...

COVID-19 Vaccines: AWay to Honor Heritage, Community, and Family during AANHPI Heritage Month As Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities across the nation honor and celebrate the diverse contributions made in the United States we are reminded that COVID-19 vaccines...

Jasjit Singh appointed Executive Director SelectUSA India Post News Service US President Joe Biden appointed Jasjit Singh as executive director of SelectUSA, a government-wide program housed within the International Trade Administration. The program targets attracting foreign...

MMNA-SV organizes Gangaur Picnic Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service PLEASANTON, CA: Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America (MMNA-SV) celebrated Gangaur Picnic on April 2nd, 2022 at Ken Mercer Park. A bright sunny day was...

SAPNA: US Congress declares May 6, 2022 as International Veena Day India Post News Service CHICAGO: Sri Annamacharya Project of North America (SAPNA) and the Shirdi Sai Mandir, Rolling Meadows, have conducted a Two Day International Veena Conference & Festival on...

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar supports tackling mental health epidemic, addressing Delaware General Assembly Vinesh Virani WASHINGTON, D.C.: Global humanitarian, peace envoy and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the Delaware State Senate and Delaware House of Representatives on May 10, 2022,...

Laxmi announced as official partner Silicon Valley Strikers SAN FRANCISCO, CA: The Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) announced that Laxmi, the number one South Asian food brand, will join the team as an official partner for its second season...

Voice of Bay Area winners Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service After an exciting season that witnessed a battle between the Bay Area’s most talented singers, Voice of Bay area 2022 has ended with a...

WETA celebrates Mother’s day at Milpitas Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Women Empowerment Telugu Association, a global Women empowerment organization celebrated Mother’s day event on May 14 at University of SIliconAndhra, Milpitas. The event was...