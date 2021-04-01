Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card re-issue extension
In order to further ease the travel of OCI cardholders to India following has been decided:
(i) The timeline for re-issuance of OCI cards in respect of OCI cardholders, who may be required to get their OCI card re-issued, has been extended till 31 December, 2021.
(ii) Henceforth, the OCI cardholders traveling on the strength of their existing OCI card bearing old passport number are not required to carry their old passport. However, carrying of new passport is mandatory along with the OCI card.
San Francisco
March 26, 2021