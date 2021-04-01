India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card re-issue extension

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card re-issue extension
April 01
12:44 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In order to further ease the travel of OCI cardholders to India following has been decided:

(i) The timeline for re-issuance of OCI cards in respect of OCI cardholders, who may be required to get their OCI card re-issued, has been extended till 31 December, 2021.

(ii) Henceforth, the OCI cardholders traveling on the strength of their existing OCI card bearing old passport number are not required to carry their old passport. However, carrying of new passport is mandatory along with the OCI card.

San Francisco
March 26, 2021

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Practicing charity as virtue through ... - https://t.co/nkHH6JZe0x Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalViharOfStLouisYouthGroup #Cardiologist #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:52 am

Thakar Basati gets endorsed by Big Wigs - https://t.co/ZwtXelOQoc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:49 am

New England Association celebrates Holi ... - https://t.co/UYmp2gESSv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:47 am

Lincolnwood #Community supports Jesal ... - https://t.co/xXhI4oy7e7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JesalPatel
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:40 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.