Overstaying German arrested on Interpol red alert, earlier crimes

Overstaying German arrested on Interpol red alert, earlier crimes
June 18
11:20 2020
BENGALURU: Karnataka police has arrested an overstaying German national wanted for kidnapping and causing bodily harm to a person in his home country, an official said on Wednesday.

“On receipt of credible information by the CID Interpol Division officers, the Red Corner Notice subject (German national Alexander Bruno Wehnelt) was traced at Hulimangala village,” said a police official. Wehnelt (55) escaped from Germany and took shelter in Bengaluru.

The Interpol Division of CBI NCB – New Delhi had communicated to the Interpol liaison officer in Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) about Wehnelt, directing extensive search measures.  NCB – Wiesbaden is on the hunt for Wehnelt for the crimes he committed in 2015.

“A special team of officers was constituted by CID – Interpol division under the supervision of ADGP B. Dayananda and Interpol liaison officer and efforts were made to trace the subject,” said the official.

On Monday, the police received credible information leading up to his arrest. “It was learnt that his visa had expired in 2016 and he tried to show a visa which was issued in December 2019 which had expired on Saturday,” said the official.

Prima facie, it appeared that Wehnelt had tampered with his visa and the police are probing on that front as well. He was handed over to Hebbagodi police station for overstay and a criminal case has been registered under the Foreigners Act.

