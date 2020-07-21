India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine produces immune response in early trial

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine produces immune response in early trial
July 21
11:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: The Covid-19 vaccine developed by scientists at the Oxford University produces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system, showed results of the Phase I/II trial published in The Lancet medical journal on Monday.

The vaccine provoked a T cell response within 14 days of vaccination — white blood cells that can attack cells infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus — and an antibody response within 28 days — antibodies are able to neutralise the virus so that it cannot infect cells when initially contracted.

The strongest immune response was observed in participants who received two doses of the vaccine. The results showed no early safety concerns. During the study, participants who received the vaccine had detectable neutralising antibodies, which have been suggested by researchers as important for protection.

These responses were strongest after a booster dose, with 100 per cent of the participants’ blood having neutralising activity against the coronavirus, showed the results.

The next step in studying the vaccine is to confirm that it can effectively protect against the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“The Phase I/II data for our coronavirus vaccine shows that the vaccine did not lead to any unexpected reactions and had a similar safety profile to previous vaccines of this type,” said Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at the Oxford University and co-author of the study..

“The immune responses observed following the vaccination are in line with what previous animal studies have shown are associated with protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, although we must continue with our rigorous clinical trial programme to confirm this in humans,” Pollard said.

“We saw the strongest immune response in the 10 participants who received two doses of the vaccine, indicating that this might be a good strategy for vaccination,” Pollard added.

A UK Phase I/II trial began in April for testing the Oxford coronavirus vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.  The team started working to develop a vaccine against the global threat that is coronavirus in January 2020. During the Phase I/II trial, the vaccine was evaluated in more than 1,000 healthy adult volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years in a randomised controlled trial.

A subset of these volunteers –10 people — received two doses of the vaccine.

Between April 23 and May 21, a total of 1,077 volunteers, received the vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or a placebo MenACWY vaccine.

There were no serious adverse health events related to ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. “These encouraging results support further evaluation of this candidate vaccine in our ongoing large scale Phase III programme, that is still needed to assess the ability of the vaccine to protect people from COVID-19,” said Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and co-author of the study.

The University of Oxford is working with the UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for further development, large-scale manufacture and potential distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, with plans for clinical development and production of the Oxford vaccine progressing globally.

“While there is more work to be done, today’s data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the world,” said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals Research and Development at AstraZeneca.

Oxford and AstraZeneca are collaborating with clinical partners around the world as part of a global clinical programme to trial the Oxford vaccine.

The global programme is made up of a Phase III trial in the US enrolling 30,000 patients, a paediatric study, as well as Phase III trials in low-to-middle income countries including Brazil and South Africa which are already underway.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #UN offers help to India in dealing with Assam floods - https://t.co/Yv5MijyOAH Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/89dqIWkvGK
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:11 am

    Indian origin CBS TV reporter dies in ... - https://t.co/zKpZLtrrqE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GhGCUAiNi6
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:08 am

    Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ... - https://t.co/ip9lDft2fu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiMalarialDrugâ€¦ https://t.co/spjvyPFcxh
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:05 am

    Cong slams Nadda for 'trolling' ... - https://t.co/1LfIhYmdd0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/26rkgtArN9
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.