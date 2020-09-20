Package addressed to Trump containing poison intercepted

Indian Americans host free drive-thru food giveaway for over 15,000 families WASHINGTON: Enter Journey’s Crossing Church in the Washington DC metro area on a Sunday morning, and you have the right ‘ingredients’ for the Indian American community to come together and...

India committed to ensure water, sanitation to all: India at UNHRC GENEVA:: India is committed to ensuring access to water and sanitation in all spheres of life beyond the household, particularly in public spaces, which is an essential element of the...

Russia to ramp up its military presence in Far East MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said the military presence will be strengthened in the Far East in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions in the region. The military...

US puts off TikTok store ban until September 27 WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said it is postponing the planned block of new TikTok downloads until September 27, in light of President Donald Trump’s new announcement. “In light of...

IPL 13: CSK make winning start, defeat MI by 5 wickets ABU DHABI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament by five...

West Indies Women to sport Black Lives Matter logo on playing jersey DERBYSHIRE: West Indies Women will sport the Black Lives Matter logo on their playing shirts when they face England Women in a five-match T20I series, starting September 21. The decision...

Tourism adversely affected due to COVID-19 in Himachal’s McLeod Ganj KANGRA: Even though the state government has opened the borders for tourists in Himachal Pradesh and allowed all types of activities including adventure sports like paragliding, but the tourism industry...

With spike of 92,605 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of...

Package addressed to Trump containing poison intercepted WASHINGTON: Law enforcement officials intercepted a suspicious package containing deadly poison ricin addressed to US President Donald Trump earlier this week. Two tests were conducted to confirm the presence of...

NEP 2020 envisions an India-centred education system: Ramesh Pokhriyal NEW DELHI: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is directed towards major reforms in school education and it envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the country,...

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar through video conferencing on Monday. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate optical fibre...

Serum Institute all set to begin phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine PUNE: Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune,...

Global Covid-19 cases top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning,...

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik NEW DELHI: Actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon might have denied dating each other, but they were very much in a...

Pak turns down India’s request for Queen’s Counsel in Kulbhushan case ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected any possibility of allowing a Queen’s Counsel by India to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is currently on death-row in a Pakistan jail. During a weekly...

China blames faith of Uyghur Muslims for concentration camps in Xinjiang NEW DELHI: Justifying its internment camps for Uyghur Muslims, the Chinese Communist Party regime has admitted that it has subjected, on an average around 1.3 million people to re-education since...

Indians for Biden ramps up campaign for swing state votes NEW YORK: The Indians for Biden National Council (IBNC) is ramping up its outreach to the community, aiming for votes in the key swing states where small vote margins count,...

US unemployment claims continue to fall WASHINGTON: The number of initial unemployment claims in the US declined to 860,000 last week, indicating a continued recovery in the labour market ravaged by the Covid-19 crisis, the Labour...