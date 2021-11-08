Padma Awardees get clicked with President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi

Strictest vax mandate in US takes effect in LA LOS ANGELES: The strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate in the US took effect in Los Angeles city, requiring proof of full inoculation to enter certain indoor public locations, large events, and...

Pakistan CJ inaugurates rebuilt Hindu temple in KP NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed inaugurated the rebuilt Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the occasion of Diwali and felicitated the...

China could take hold of Bagram air base, warns Trump NEW DELHI: Former US President Donald Trump has slammed the Joe Biden administrations “surrender” of Afghanistan, warning that China could take hold of the Bagram Air Base, formerly the largest...

Afghan refugees’ forum seeks grant of e-Visas for 222 Afghan citizens NEW DELHI: The ‘Afghan Minorities Group’, a representative forum for all Afghan minorities living in India, has sought assistance from the Indian government for immediate grant of e-Visa for 222...

China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan: Report BEIJING: China has delivered to Pakistan the largest and most advanced warship that Beijing has ever exported, Chinese state media reported. Designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited...

Nepal Army chief to be conferred with title of Indian Army ‘General’ during India visit KATHMANDU: Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Tuesday departed for New Delhi for a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj...

Virat Kohli shouldn’t leave captaincy of ODIs and Test, feels Sehwag NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said Virat Kohli should not leave the captaincy of the rest two formats — Test and ODIs — after the latter played his...

This is a monumental day for me: Karan Johar on receiving Padma Shri Award MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who received Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, said he felt “honoured and humbled”. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted the video of...

Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play controversial figure Jim Jones in new film WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio might essay the role of religious cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg. Known as the leader of the Peoples...

Why India is hosting NSA-level dialogue on Afghanistan and what is the message to Kabul NEW DELHI: India has played a key role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan over the years, spending more than USD three billion in the last two decades on people-centric projects...

Over 80,000 eligible COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries didn’t turn up for 2nd dose in Tripura: State health department AGARTALA: Principal Secretary to Tripura Health and Family Welfare Department, JK Sinha on Monday informed that over 80,000 eligible beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine did not turn up for the...

Punjab farmers demand Rs 7,000 per acre compensation to stop stubble burning AMRITSAR: Stubble burning continued in Punjab on Monday amid ‘severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi. Farmers have said that they are burning the stubble out of helplessness and asked...

Padma Awardees get clicked with President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi NEW DELHI: Soon after the Padma Awards ceremony concluded on Monday, all the awardees posed with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Indian-American police officer wounded in shooting NEW YORK: An Indian-American police officer has been critically wounded after he was shot by a man as he responded to a domestic dispute, officials said. Paramhans Desai, 38, was...

Kangana shares first look of Nawazuddin, Avneet Kaur’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday morning treated her fans with the first look of her maiden production venture ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She...

India’s first woman Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay awarded Padma Shri NEW DELHI: Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay on Monday received the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, in the field of medicine. Bandopadhyay was the first...

Samsung Electronics is chasing Apple in the US smartphone market SEOUL: Samsung Electronics has narrowed the gap with Apple in the US smartphone market in the third quarter of this year. According to market research firm Counterpoint Research on the...

PM Modi, VP Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet LK Advani on his 94th birthday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda met veteran...

Taliban’s acting foreign minister to visit Pakistan KABUL: Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi plans to visit Pakistan, Sputnik reported citing a source. “The date has not been determined yet, but Muttaqi has been invited and...