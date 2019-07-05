Pak arrests 5 Baloch terrorists, foils bid to blow up railway track in Punjab province LAHORE: Five Baloch Republican Army (BRA) terrorists were arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, foiling their bid to blow up a railway track in the region, police said. According...

Naresh Goyal moves court seeking lifting of travel ban; govt to oppose plea NEW DELHI: Embattled Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has challenged the travel ban imposed on him and the plea is to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday,...

RSS working in new fields like family enlightenment: Kumar NAGPUR: A senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said Thursday that the organization has started working in new fields including environment and `family enlightenment’. Arun Kumar, `Prachar Pramukh’...

SpiceJet’s stranded plane cleared from grass area at Mumbai airport MUMBAI: The SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, which was stuck between the main runway and grass area after skidding off on arrival at the airport here Monday late night, has been...

India, US trade officials to meet soon India Post News Service NEW DELHI: Trade officials of India and the US will soon meet to discuss issues related to commerce and 5G, following the meeting between Prime Minister...

Hafiz Saeed, his aides to be arrested ‘very soon’: Police LAHORE: Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested “very soon”, police said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani authorities booked...

IMF approves USD 6 bn loan for Pakistan with tough conditions WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The IMF has approved a three-year USD 6 billion loan for cash-strapped Pakistan with tough conditions to address its balance of payment crisis and help the country’s ailing economy...

Eco survey: Chidambaram says govt appears to be pessimistic about economy NEW DELHI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said there are no sector-wise growth projections in the pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in Parliament and the government itself appears to...

India must spend USD 200 bn on infra annually; harnessing pvt investment a challenge: Eco Survey NEW DELHI: India needs to almost double its annual spending on infrastructure at USD 200 billion and the real challenge lies in harnessing private investment, said the Economic Survey 2018-19...