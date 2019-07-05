Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Pak arrests 5 Baloch terrorists, foils bid to blow up railway track in Punjab province

July 05
10:30 2019
LAHORE: Five Baloch Republican Army (BRA) terrorists were arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, foiling their bid to blow up a railway track in the region, police said.
According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, it received a tip-off that some BRA terrorists planted IED on a railway track in Rajanpur, nearly 400 km from Lahore.
A CTD team reached the spot and arrested all the five terrorists and recovered the cash, two pistols and explosives from their possession.

Brahamdagh Khan Bugti, the founder of the BRA, was financing these terrorists from abroad, CTD officials said.
The terrorists have been identified as Hussain Bakhsh, Bagga Reesh, Bakhsh Baloch, Rahim Ali and Mujahid Din Mojoo. PTI

