Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak backs anti-India terror groups, has paid no price for its perfidy, US lawmakers told

Pak backs anti-India terror groups, has paid no price for its perfidy, US lawmakers told
May 04
11:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Pakistan continues to sponsor terror outfits that launched deadly attacks in India because Islamabad has “paid no price for its perfidy”, a prominent think-tank expert has told American lawmakers.

Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorist groups that launched deadly attacks in India. It has paid no price for its perfidy,” Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing early this week.

“We must continue to combat state sponsors of terror and make hard decisions about countries such as Pakistan, he added.

Referring to Pakistan’s “unwavering support” to Taliban, much to the detriment of the US in Afghanistan, Roggio also disapproved the US move to withdraw troops from there.

Its support for the Taliban has been unwavering and is leading us to defeat in Afghanistan. I would argue that we have already lost Afghanistan. We are merely attempting to negotiate the terms of our exit, he told the members of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa and International Terrorism.

The United States disengaging itself from the battle fronts would lead to an easy victory of its enemies, he cautioned.
“As our enemies have expanded their base of operations and remain committed to the fight, our will has faltered, he said.
This is a long war and commitment is key. If we hope to end this threat, we must renew our commitment and to present a united front, he asserted.

In his deposition to the panel, Roggio called for “hard decisions” by the US.
We must rethink our goals and strategy and recognise our enemies’ goals and strategy. We have to figure out a way to effectively fight our enemies both in the military sphere and the sphere of ideas,” he said.
“We must continue to combat state sponsors of terror and make hard decisions about countries such as Pakistan, he added.

Roggio also accused Iran of trying to establish an Islamic state.
Iran, which alongside Pakistan, is amongst the biggest state sponsors of terrorism, also seeks to establish an Islamic state, he said.

“It backs loyal militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. These militias are organised and trained along the same lines as has been law. The long-term impact of these militias is still not fully understood,” said the anti-terror strategy and security expert.

While Iran primarily backs Shia groups, it has openly battled the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and is not opposed to forming alliances with Sunni jihadists, said Roggio.

“This secret deal was documented by the US Treasury Department in 2011 and several times since. Pakistan also continues to harbor numerous terrorist groups and uses them as a tool of its foreign policy, Roggio said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.