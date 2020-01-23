Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak court sends 15-yr-old Hindu girl to women protection centre after forced conversion, marriage

Pak court sends 15-yr-old Hindu girl to women protection centre after forced conversion, marriage
January 23
16:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KARACHI: A 15-year-old Hindu girl, who was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has been sent to a women protection centre following a court order, officials said.

Mehak Kumari, a class IXth student, was allegedly abducted from Jacobabad district on January 15 by Ali Raza Solangi who later married her. Her father Vijay Kumar filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and married her forcibly. He also said that her daughter was 15-year-old when she was abducted.

Kumari and Solangi were produced before a court on Tuesday from where she was sent to the women police protection centre, according to court officials. The court also directed the Chandka Medical College Hospital to submit a report about her age by February 3.

The Express Tribune reported that Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal has assured Kumari’s family of full support. In a telephonic conversation with the leader of a Hindu group of Jacobabad district on Wednesday, the minister said that the Sindh government fully supports the stance of the family and the Hindu group.

Lal said that forced conversion of minor Hindu girls has become a common issue, adding that Hindus of Sindh are its oldest inhabitants, and their lives and deaths are linked deeply with the soil of the province. He appealed to the authorities to take notice of the brutality and injustice being committed against Hindu girls and take measures to ensure security for the minority community.

Lal, pointing out that Kumari could not marry until she was 18 under the legislation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, said that her marriage was a crime as per the law. The minister praised the court’s decision to send the girl to the women police protection centre, saying that girls in such cases should not be handed over to those who were involved in their abduction.

Abduction and conversion of Hindu women has been a major issue in Sindh province where the majority of Pakistani Hindus live. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Pak court sends 15-yr-old Hindu girl to women protection centre after forced conversion, ... -… https://t.co/c56UUFVOGa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:54 am

Second Chinese city placed on lockdown over virus: official - https://t.co/KHJELj9853 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TqMbELwDvg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:52 am

Top #UN court says it can rule in Rohingya case - https://t.co/tIAkdiuZZW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/aaO28kipjv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:50 am

RT @PTI_News: No role for any third party in Kashmir issue. It has to be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan and onus is on Islamabad to cre…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:49 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.