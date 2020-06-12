Pak forces flee posts as Baloch protestors pelt stones

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistani border forces fled from their check posts as violent protests erupted in Brabchah area of Balochistan.

Reports from Balochistan said thousands of protestors pelted stones at Pakistani security forces on Wednesday, forcing them to flee their border posts. The protestors destroyed and torched military buildings during the protests, the Balochistan Post reported.

The killing of a young woman allegedly by the members linked to the ruling party in Balochistan triggered widespread anger among the Baloch people since last week.

Maliknaz was killed and her four-year-old baby girl, Bramsh, shot at in Dannok tehsil of Turbat city in Balochistan two weeks ago. The attack was carried out allegedly by the members of a death squad of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the ruling party of Balochistan.

Founded in 2018 by some members of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), the BAP emerged as the largest party with 19 seats in Balochistan in the 2018 general elections in Pakistan. The BAP heads a coalition government in the province with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and is also a part of the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Pakistan National Assembly.

The incident has evoked widespread anger among Baloch people in other parts of Pakistan too.

