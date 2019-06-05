Something went wrong with the connection!

Pak Foreign Secretary Mahmood offers Eid prayers at Jama Masjid

June 05
15:52 2019
NEW DELHI: Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood arrived here on a three-day private visit on Tuesday night, diplomatic sources said.

On Wednesday, he offered Eid prayers at historic Jama Masjid here.

Mahmood was Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India before he assumed charge of the top post in mid-April.

It is not immediately known whether he would meet any Indian officials or leaders during his stay here.

Mahmood’s children were studying here.

He is scheduled to return to Pakistan on Friday along with his family, sources said.

Before returning to Pakistan on April 14, Mahmood had told PTI that dialogue between India and Pakistan was the only option to understand mutual concerns and ensure peace, prosperity and security in the region.

He said Pakistan was hoping for “re-engagement” with India after the Lok Sabha polls.

“Sustained engagement and structured dialogue would enable the two countries to understand mutual concerns and differences, resolve outstanding disputes and build the edifice of durable peace, security and prosperity in the region,” he said.

Tensions between the two countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the nations were almost on the brink of a war after India’s military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

Breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 26 spoke to Modi over phone and expressed his desire to work together for peace and prosperity in the region.

Modi on his part called for creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. PTI

