India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pak General’s son convicted for asking Army chief Bajwa to resign

Pak General’s son convicted for asking Army chief Bajwa to resign
October 30
09:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KARACHI: A Pakistan military court has convicted the son of a retired major general of the Pakistan Army to five years prison term for asking Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resign.

The convict purportedly wrote a letter critical of extension given to Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa and asked for his resignation, The News International reported citing BBC Urdu Service. The report stated that Hassan Askari, son of Maj Gen (R) Zafar Mehdi Askari, was convicted under treason charges for criticising the Pak Army chief’s extension in a letter to him.

According to The News, Hassan was defended by an officer deputed by the Pakistan military court in a trial conducted in July this year. The father had complained that he was facing difficulties in meeting his son at the high-security prison in Sahiwal.

Earlier in January, the case was heard by the Islamabad High Court which directed holding the treason trial in camera.

During the trial, the question was put whether a civilian can be tried by the military court. The question was later referred by the court to be adjudicated by the military authorities.Â Recently, Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership was involved in the spat over the appointment of the Director-General of the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanBajwaBalochistanBlasphemy LawsFree BalochistanHindu Minority In PakistanHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadPakistanPM Imran KhanTalibanUNGA presidentUS vs Taliban
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 29th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.